35 Army men killed in 9 militant attacks on Army camps since 2016

At least 35 army men were killed in militant attacks on their installations in Jammu and Kashmir in past two and half years, Ministry of Defence said on Monday.
During the past nearly 30 months—from 2016 to 2018, 9 attacks were carried out by militants on army camps in the state, revealed Union Minister of State Defence, Subhash Bhamre in a written reply to Congress MP, Kumari Selja in Rajya Sabha today.
In the nine militant attacks, 35 army men were killed and 40 others suffered injuries.
In these attacks, 15 militants and a civilian were killed and six civilians sustained injuries.
The data states 26 army men were killed and 25 others injured in five militant attacks on army camps in 2016 while three army men were killed and seven injured in a single militant attack on an army camp in 2017.
“This year, six army men were killed and eight others injured in three militant attacks on army camps in the state,” reveal the figures.
According to statistics, of 15 militants killed, 10 were killed in 2016, two in 2017 and three in 2018 while a civilian and six others were also injured in the attacks on army camps this year.
Bhamre said all militant attacks on army camps were investigated in detail.
“Prima facie it was found that these attacks were carried out by militant outfits,” he said.
Bhamre said the Government of India (GoI) had issued broad guidelines for security of “defence installations and in compliance with the said Guidelines, the defence forces have taken a number of actions including risk categorisation of military bases; appraisal and up gradation of intelligence gathering capabilities; strengthening and streamlining of the response mechanism; use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs); periodic security audit of all military installations etc.”
He said army also carries out an in-depth analysis of the militant attacks and security breaches that are identified with various incidents.
“Perimeter security projects of all three armed forces have been sanctioned by the Government,” Bhamre said.
Major attacks
On February 10 this year, Jaish-e-Mohammad fidayeen attacked the Sunjwan military station in Jammu. In the attack, six army men, a civilian and three Jaish fidayeen were killed.
On April 27, 2017 three Army men including a Captain were killed in a pre-dawn fidayeen attack on Army’s Panzgam garrison near Line of Control in Kupwara district. Two militants were also killed in the army operation.
In September 2016, Jaish-e-Mohammad fidayeen attacked army base in Uri, near the Line of Control. The attack left 19 army men and four attackers dead. Over two dozen army men were also injured in the attack.
On November 29, 2016 three heavily armed militants, disguised as policemen, stormed army camp at Nagrota in which seven army men were killed and three others injured. Three fidayeen attackers were also killed in the gunfight.
