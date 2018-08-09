About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

346 pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra

Published at August 09, 2018




Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A small batch of 346 pilgrims on Thursday left Jammu for the Kashmir Valley to perform the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, officials said.

The yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in an escorted convoy of 13 vehicles. "This includes yatris going to both Baltal and Pahalgam base camps," a police officer said.

Since it started on June 28, over 2.75 lakh pilgrims have performed the yatra to the Himalayan cave shrine that houses an ice stalagmite structure.

The 60-day long Amarnath Yatra will end on August 26, coinciding with Shravan Purnima festival.

