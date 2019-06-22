34 bags of cement seized, two accused arrested

June 22, 2019 |

Police on Friday claimed to have seized 34 bags of government cement from village Dooru area of Khansahib in central Kashmir’s Budgam.

“Acting on a tip off, officers from Police Station Khansahib raided at Dooru village and seized 34 bags of government cement from a private Tata mobile bearing registration number JK01AA/1367,” a police spokesman said in a statement issued to GNS.

He said that in this connection, two persons namely Abdul Majeed Mir son of Ghulam Mohammad Mir resident of Dooru and Bilal Ahmad Rather son of Fateh Mohammad resident of Haji Bagh Budgam were arrested by the police party.

A case FIR No. 96/2019 under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Khansahib and initiated investigations in the matter, the officer said.

