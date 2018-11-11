About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

33rd ASEAN Summit to open in Singapore today

Published at November 11, 2018 03:36 PM 0Comment(s)462views


RK Web News

Srinagar

The city state of Singapore is all set to host the 33rd ASEAN summit from Sunday afternoon. The main event is being held at Suntec Singapore Convention Centre, wherein the ten ASEAN members will be discussing key issues on economic, security and cultural cooperation.

The summit will be chaired by Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Besides the main event, several related meetings like Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), East Asia Summit and Fintech Festival are also taking place during the 5-day event.

ASEAN leaders are expected to adopt the ASEAN Smart Cities Framework and a broad agreement is likely to be reached on RCEP during the summit.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top