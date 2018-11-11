33rd ASEAN Summit to open in Singapore today

RK Web NewsSrinagar
The city state of Singapore is all set to host the 33rd ASEAN summit from Sunday afternoon. The main event is being held at Suntec Singapore Convention Centre, wherein the ten ASEAN members will be discussing key issues on economic, security and cultural cooperation.
The summit will be chaired by Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Besides the main event, several related meetings like Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), East Asia Summit and Fintech Festival are also taking place during the 5-day event.
ASEAN leaders are expected to adopt the ASEAN Smart Cities Framework and a broad agreement is likely to be reached on RCEP during the summit.