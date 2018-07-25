338 incidents of ceasefire violations during Ramzan in JK: Govt

New Delhi:
A total of 338 incidents of ceasefire violation and cross-border firings were reported in Jammu and Kashmir during the month of Ramzan, Union Minister Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said today.
At least 14 security personnel and 11 civilians were killed in the cross-border firing from Pakistan in April and June, he told the Lok Sabha.
"During the month of Ramzan - from May 17 to June 16 - altogether 338 incidents of ceasefire violation and cross-border firings were reported in Jammu and Kashmir as against 139 during April 16 to May 16," Ahir, the minister of state for home, said, replying to a written question.
Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, responding to a separate question, said as many as 272 infiltrations were reported along the Indo-Myanmar border, 108 along the Indo-Pakistan border and just five along the Indo-Bangladesh border in 2015-17.