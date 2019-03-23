33431 income-generating units established in Anantnag

March 23, 2019 |

District Development Commissioner Khalid Jahangir today reviewed the performance of banks and Line Departments for the 3rd quarter ending December -2018 under District Credit Action Plan – 2018-19 here at District Level Review-Cum-Consultative Committee (DLRC) meeting.

The meeting reviewed the progress achieved in various sectors like agriculture, micro and small enterprises, education housing, priority sector and other non-priority sectors.

The meeting was informed that the total deposits in the district have reached to Rs 4665.76 crore, while the total advances under various schemes have touched Rs 3607.79 vrore by end of December 2018.

A total credit target of Rs 1833.81 crore has been fixed for the district under Credit Action Plan 2018-19, it was revealed.

Lead District Manager (LDM), Ali Mohammad Lone informed the meeting that against a credit target of Rs 1491.08 crore an advance of Rs 902.48 crore has been made by various banks under agriculture and allied sectors, while as against credit target of Rs.382.83 crore, an advancement of Rs 527.03 crore has been released under non priority sector. It was also given out that 33431 income-generating units have been established in the district under priority sector with a credit of Rs 902.48 crore till the end of December 2018.

“Similarly, under KCC Scheme against a target of 80525 Form Operating Families, 68010 have been provided loans amounting to Rs. 1328.70 crore. Loans amounting to Rs 1297.13 crore stands disbursed till the end of December 2018.

Director RSETI informed the meeting that 13 training programmes were conducted by RSETI, Bijbehara in which 343 candidates were imparted skill development training. Out of which 218 candidates stand settled which include self-finance of 06 candidates and bank financing of 324 candidates up to the end of 3rd quarter ending December 2018 of the current financial year.

With respect to linking of Aadhaar numbers with the banking accounts for availing benefits under different schemes, all the bankers have been directed to establish Aadhaar linkage centres for enrolment.

The DDC instructed the line departments and banks to work in synergy so that tangible improvements are witnessed at the ground level. He also called for organising of awareness camps and also stressed for conducting FLCCs in coordination with line departments.

The line departments including handicrafts, handlooms, animal/sheep husbandry, agriculture and horticulture were directed to tie up with the Lead Bank Manager in order to focus on sponsoring and sanctioning of cases of the youth in these sectors, it added.