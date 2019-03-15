33000 day old chicks distributed at Budgam

March 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Animal Husbandry has distributed 33,000 day old chicks among 55 beneficiaries under Innovative Poultry Production Project (IPPP) under NLM to boost poultry production in the district.

The livestock was distributed during a function presided over by Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Budgam, Dr Syed Mushtaq Ahmad here at Veterinary Campus Budgam. The beneficiaries were also provided feed, medicines and equipments to enhance the poultry production across the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mushtaq said that beneficiaries were provided 600 chicks each. He said the beneficiaries have been provided with training and given monetary benefits for the construction of poultry sheds also.

He said that the scheme has been launched to attract people towards the poultry farming which will help to make the district self-sufficient in poultry production. District Poultry Officer Budgam, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad and Dr GA Lone was also present on the occasion.