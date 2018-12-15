About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

32-year-old vendor abducted by unknown persons in Sopore

Published at December 15, 2018


Agencies

Srinagar

A 32-year-old vendor was abducted by unknown persons from Brath Kallan crossing in Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday.

Local news agency GNS reported “Unknown persons boarding in a car abducted a cart vendor named Tariq Ahmad Ganie (32) son of Ghulam Mohammad Ganie of Bomai, Sopore today in the afternoon.”

Confirming the incident SP Sopore Javid Iqbal told the news agency that a case has been registered in this regard in police station concerned.

"A hunt has been launched to trace out the abducted person," SP said.

(GNS)

