32 civilians, 41 security men killed in violence in Kashmir this year

PTI

Jammu, July 30:

 As many as 41 security men, including 20 policemen, and 32 civilians were killed in militancy-related and stone-pelting incidents in Kashmir this year, officials said today.
Giving details, the officials said 39 security personnel, including 17 Army personnel, 20 policemen and two CRPF personnel, were killed and 96 others injured in militancy-related incidents in first six months of this year.
Of these, 28 Army personnel, 31 CRPF personnel and 37 policemen were injured in militancy-related incidents, they said.
In stone-pelting incidents, two CRPF personnel were killed and 811 others injured during the same period, the officials said.
Of these, 592 policemen and 219 CRPF personnel were injured in 734 incidents of stone-pelting in the valley, they said.
According to the officials, 32 civilians were killed and 117 others injured in militancy-related and stone-pelting incidents.
Twenty-five civilians were killed and 54 others injured in militancy-related incidents while seven civilians were killed and 63 others injured in law and order incidents, they added.

 

 

