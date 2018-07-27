32 cases considered for grant of ex-gratia in Kupwara

Kupwara, July 26:
Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Khalid Jahangir today chaired a District Level Screening-cum-Coordination Committee (DLSCC) meeting to discuss and settle cases related to SRO-43 and grant of ex-gratia relief to next of kin of deceased persons.
During the meeting, 48 cases were put up before the committee and after extensive deliberations, 32 cases were considered for grant of ex-gratia relief.
Two death cases were sanctioned Rs 2 laks, 3 injured cases were sanctioned Rs 1.25 lakh, seven lakhs of ex-gratia were sanctioned for 27 cases of property. Under SRO 43, nine cases were discussed three cases were cleared, four were rejected and two deferred.
Moreover, six cases related to missing persons were also put up and were referred to the committee for verification.
Under SRO 43, three cases of police personnel were also cleared.
Among others, the meeting was attended by ADDC Kupwara, M. Y. Mir, Officials from Police, CRPF and Army.