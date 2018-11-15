‘31 lakh children receive Measles-Rubella vaccine in 7 weeks’

Rising Kashmir NewsNew Delhi
Directorate of Family Welfare, MCH and Immunization in a statement on Thursday said that 31 lakh children were vaccinated in the state in seven weeks under Measles- Rubella Campaign.
The department revealed that it had achieved 82 percent target till date.
Dr Arun Sharma, Director Family Welfare , MCH & Immunization said in the statement “We are at the end stage of the huge campaign with around 31 lakh already covered and will achieve the target of 37 lakh in 2-3 weeks.”
In Kashmir Division 18,53,604 children ( age group of 9 months – 15 Years) were vaccinated, while as in Jammu Division 11,95,204 children in the same age group were vaccinated.
The campaign has been completed in Leh , Kargil , Budgam, Kulgam, Kathua ,Samba districts and in other districts the campaign is near completion .
MR vaccine has been given free of cost in routine immunization during the campaign at 9 months and 16 months respectively.