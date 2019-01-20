About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

31 killed in US-led airstrikes in Syria since Friday

Published at January 20, 2019 04:30 PM 0Comment(s)759views


Agencies

Damascus

The death toll in US-led international coalition airstrike in the Syrian village of Baghuz Tahtani in Deir ez-Zor province has increased to 31, Syrian newspaper al-Watan reported on Sunday.

On Friday, at least 20 civilians were killed and several more wounded in a US-led coalition airstrike on a village in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province.

On Saturday, the Syrian Foreign Ministry sent letters to the UN demanding to take action against the coalition in light of the airstrikes.

All of those killed are civilians, members of three families, the newspaper's sources said.

 

