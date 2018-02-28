31 employees suspended in Budgam

Budgam:
On the directions of District Development Commissioner Budgam Mohammad Harun Malik, a team of officials led by ADC Budgam Mohammad Farooq Dar conducted surprise visits of various government department offices.
During the inspection, 31 employees were found absent from their duties unauthorizedly. The employees were immediately put under suspension.
The suspended employees include 10 from PDD, 6 from Assistant Commissioner Development office, 4 from BDO office, 3 from PHE, 3 from the office of the Chief Education officer, 2 from FCS&CA, and each from Fisheries and Sheep Husbandry Departments.
ADC said that strict action would be taken against the employees for remaining unauthorizedly absent from their duties.
Tehsildar Budgam and Tehsildar Headquarter were also part of the inspection team.
