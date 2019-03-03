306 projects costing Rs 1241 crore approved for funding: Navin

Jammu, March 02:
The High-Powered Committee (HPC) which met here Saturday under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary Industries & Commerce, Navin K Chaudhary approved for funding fresh lot of 306 projects involving an investment of Rs 1241.65 crore.
HPC, constituted by the Governor’s Administration for clearing languishing and key infrastructure projects for expeditious completion, has in its seven meetings till date approved 2512 projects with a cumulative investment of Rs 6565.13 crore for funding through Jammu and Kashmir infrastructure Development Corporation (JKIDFC).
The projects approved for funding at the 7th meeting of the HPC today include one project of Agriculture Production Department costing Rs 2.35 crore, 44 projects of Animal & Sheep Husbandry Department costing Rs 7 crore, 4 project of Estates Department costing Rs 25.37 crores, 3 projects of Home Department costing Rs 16.24 crores, 7 projects of Horticulture Department costing Rs 30.35 crores, 3 projects of Industries & Commerce Department costing Rs 110 crores, one project of Ladakh Affairs Department costing Rs 200 crores, 16 projects of Public Works (R&B) Department costing Rs 72.85 crores, 224 projects of PHE Department costing Rs 704.17 crores, one project of Tourism Department costing Rs 0.97 crores and 2 projects Youth Services & Sports Department worth Rs 72.31 crores.
Speaking at the meeting Navin said that all the projects funded through JKIDFC will be geo-tagged and photographs of each project will be uploaded by the concerned Departments on their official website for the purpose of public scrutiny. “An online transparent payment mechanism is also being developed by JKIDFC to ensure smooth execution of the projects,” he said.
He said the projects which could not be considered in today’s meeting due to procedural lacunas, would be taken up in the next meeting provided all the formalities are completed by the concerned Administrative Departments.