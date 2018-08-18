About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

306 pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra

Published at August 18, 2018 09:27 AM 0Comment(s)879views


306 pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The Amarnath Yatra resumed on Saturday after a day's suspension with 306 pilgrims leaving Jammu for the cave shrine in the Kashmir Valley.


"The pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here today in an escorted convoy of 18 vehicles for the Valley. This includes Yatris going to both Baltal and Pahalgam base camps," the police said.


Due to security concerns, authorities had suspended the Yatra for a day on Friday.


Since it began on June 28, over 2.82 lakh pilgrims have performed the ongoing pilgrimage so far.


The 60-day long Yatra will end on August 26.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top