304 pilgrims leave for Saudi Arabia

July 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

According to the State Hajj Committee, 304 Hujaj Kiram including 170 males and 134 females Monday left for Saudi Arabia in two Spice Jet Flights from Srinagar International Airport.

The Hajj pilgrims were seen off at the airport by the members of district administration Budgam, Hajj Committee Officers/Officials and other concerned.

Today was the fifth batch of departure schedule which commenced from 04.07.2019.