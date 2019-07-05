304 Hajj pilgrims leave for Saudi Arabia

July 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Guv flags off first Hajj flight from Srinagar Airport

Governor Satya Pal Malik flagged off the first flight of 152 Hajjis for Madinah Munawwarah which left from the Srinagar International Airport Wednesday morning.

Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, Advisor to Governor; Jina Nabi Shaikh Chairman, Hajj Committee of India; B V R Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary, Baseer Khan, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, S P Pani, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar, Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Dr Abdul Salam Mir, Executive Officer, J&K State Hajj Committee, besides, other members of Hajj Committee of India were present on the occasion.

Governor interacted with a number of Hajjis and extended his best wishes to them for their safe and highly satisfying pilgrimage.

He urged the pilgrims to pray for welfare and development of the state and for promoting harmony and peace.

On the first day, 304 Hajj pilgrims embarked for pilgrimage which included 160 males and 144 females through two flights with 152 Hajjis each.

This year, 11,700 Hajis will be proceeding for Hajj. They will travel in daily flights during July 4 to July 29, embarking from the Srinagar International Airport.

The first flight carried 152 Hajjis of whom 67 were from Srinagar District, 50 from Baramulla; 11 from Budgam; 8 from Kupwara; 5 from Anantnag; 5 from Pulwama; 4 from Bandipora and 2 from Shopian.