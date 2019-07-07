304 Hajj pilgrims leave for Madina

July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

According to the State Hajj Committee, 304 Hujaj Kiram, 170 male and 134 female Hujaj left for Madina Munawarah in two Spice Jet Flights from Srinagar International Airport on Saturday.

The first flight took off at 7:35 am and the second one departed at 09.33 am.

The Hajj pilgrims were seen off at the airport by district administration Budgam, Hajj Committee Officers/Officials and other concerned.

Today was the third batch of departure schedule commenced from 4-7-2019.