300 youth of JKPIM volunteer as security guards of Bilal Lone

Published at February 19, 2019 12:31 AM 0Comment(s)45views


Srinagar, Feb 18:

Nearly three hundred youth from Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Independent Movement (JKPIM) Monday voluntarily came forward to guard amalgam chairman, Bilal Gani Lone, a day after the government withdrew security from Lone and three other separatist leaders.
In a statement issued, JKPIM said almost 300 youth from the amalgam have decided to act as security of Bilal Lone. The youth took the decision a day after government withdrew security from him (Bilal Lone), Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and two others.
The statement said the youth reached the office and voluntarily decided to guard amalgam chief Bilal Gani Lone. (KNS)

 

 

