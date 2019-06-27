30 years on, Budgam family’s search for missing man continues

June 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A family from central Kashmir’s district Budgam has been roaming from pillar to post in search of justice from past 29 years.

It was 12 July 1990 when Ghulam Muhammad Dar, a government employee in Education Department was allegedly picked up by Humhama based CRPF troopers at Hurrah area when he was on way to Budgam from Khansahab town.

Dar, a resident of Khosapora Khansahab according to his family was arrested on mere suspicion. “Police Station Beerwah refused to register an FIR when we approached them. The then police officer said they are helpless and can’t register FIR against Forces. After wandering from one Forces camp to another, we approached the then DIG CRPF who advised us to visit Kot Bhalwal Jail Jammu but unfortunately my father was no there,” Nadeem Dar, the son of missing person told news agency CNS.

He said on the directions of High Court Srinagar Police Station Shergarhi registered an FIR after CRPF admitted that they arrested GM Dar. “Despite admitting their guilt, no action was taken against perpetrators,” Dar said.

He said justice is deluding them from past 30 years. “We know my father will not be alive but want to listen the same from authorities. They ought to expose the killers,” he said.