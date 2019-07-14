30 shops gutted in Gulmarg

July 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Nearly 30 shops were gutted in a fire incident on Saturday, 13th July 2019 morning at tourist resort of Gulmarg.

According to the sources the fire raged from a wooden shop near Police Station Gulmarg, in the meadow, that engulfed nearly 30 shops.

Eyewitness said that fire was brought under control with the rigorous efforts of Police, Fire services and the Shop owners.

SHO Gulmarg told CNS that 30 shops were damaged out of which only about 15 shops were functional all shops are the property of municipality. Locals have appreciated the efforts of Police, Fire & Emergency services.