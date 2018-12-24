30% sewage water generated in Srinagar irrigates land in North, Central Kashmir, SKUAST study reveals

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Dec 23:
Around 30 per cent of sewage water generated in Srinagar is used by the farmers from the north and central Kashmir for agricultural purposes, a study has revealed.
As per the research conducted by the SKAUST Kashmir, more than 25-30% of the water in canals and field channels is municipal wastewater which is untreated and is being used for irrigation purposes.
“Most irrigation canals are fed through lift irrigation schemes from the river Jhelum and its tributaries in Srinagar district which has a significant composition of wastewater. These irrigation canals also receive more wastewater as smaller drains from the hamlets along the path are discharged in these canals and field channels. Farmers in the region, therefore, use untreated wastewater for irrigation as sewage and effluents from urban areas are discharged untreated into water bodies,” reveals the study.
According to the study, the municipal sector sewage over a period of time has increased due to the increase in urbanisation and has left an inseparable impact on urban perennial water sources such as surface rivers and groundwater.
Though the wastewater irrigation has resulted in increased crop yields in other states, but in Kashmir, lack of treated wastewater irrigation has painted a grim picture.
The experts said the wastewater irrigation can help in producing a quality yield and improve its production in the valley.
Abdul Ahad Sofi, a noted Pomologist said that if the treated wastewater can be used for irrigating the agricultural produce including vegetables and fruit crops; it would definitely help make the agricultural sector stronger.
“The government should focus on the irrigation facilities which is not only essential for yielding a particular quality crop production but for the whole agriculture sector,” he said.
Sofi said that the state has many natural resources especially rivers, but the water is wasted.
He said the state has enough resources to raise the better crops. “The valley is blessed with abundant water resources but the water gets wasted due to lack of proper irrigation channels and plans. A lot of water goes to Pakistan. We can use that water in karewa land through lift irrigation. The state needs more and more plans for irrigation facilities. Like we have paddy land here which are usually irrigated. In fact, paddy has three stages, at the first stage, it is fully irrigated but in the other two stages it is less irrigated and dry.”
Sofi said the plans, schemes and projects are only limited to irrigate paddy fields and ensure drinking water facility. “There is a need to utilize the water resources and especially the wastewater irrigation for better yield of crops.”
“The water is running through drains which are wastage. The government can use proper irrigation channels through which this water can be treated and used properly. Due to less water, the apple could not grow to its proper size and the color would also get affected,” he said.
The pomologist also said the lack of awareness about the wastewater irrigation has created a mess in the valley. “The government should organise mass awareness programs and provide total irrigation facilities including treated wastewater irrigation for the farmers to make the agriculture sector stronger.”
“Even, the wastewater needs to be treated otherwise it will pose health risks to the farmers or to the people who will consume the produce,” he added.
Aijaz Rasool, an engineer and Hydraulic expert told The Rising Kashmir that 80 per cent of the water that is supplied through water treatment plants and distribution networks to consumers in Kashmir’s urban and rural areas is returned as spent wastewater that flows through the drainage courses to the natural aquatic systems may those be rivers, streams, lakes.
“This wastewater has the potential of being used for irrigating vegetable gardens, floriculture and the like as the same is rich in nutrients. This, however, would require a properly designed collection and piped distribution networks for being recycled for economic and effective sustained use for irrigation as stated above. This considerably also checks the pollution that it otherwise causes to our natural receiving waters,” he said.
He said that this would, however, require treatment in case of sewerage in sewage treatment plants.
“Unfortunately the city of Srinagar as also our towns lack the civic facility of sewerage and sewage treatment systems. Yes, the sewage and wastewater generated in Srinagar city travels though water networks to Jhelum banks and is pumped therefrom to river Jhelum from various pumping stations without any treatment. This is a major cause of river pollution,” Rasool said.
As per a recent economic survey, only 41% of Kashmir’s agricultural land has irrigation facilities. The rest of the land depends on rainfall.
Due to lack of irrigation facilities, some farmers in various parts of Kashmir are selling off land to real estate builders and some for economic reasons as well.
As per the official in the agricultural department, Kashmir loses an average of 1,375 hectares of agricultural land every year.
One of the officials in the department said that agricultural land has seen a reduction of 22,000 hectares from 163,000 hectares in 1996 to 141,000 hectares in 2012.
However, Director of Agriculture, Syed Altaf Aijaz Andrabi said to irrigate the whole land would take 10 to 15 years.
Contradicting the Economic survey which shows only 41 per cent of the land is irrigated, Andrabi said that the state’s 60 per cent land has irrigation facility.
He said the remaining 40 per cent comes under the Karewa land.
“The centre and the state are trying the best to use the water resources for irrigating the land,” he said.