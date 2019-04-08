30 leading Maharashtra tour operators on FAM trip to Kashmir

April 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Continuing with its promotional programmes, the J&K Tourism Department organised 4-day Familiarisation (FAM) trip for the leading travel agents and tour operators from Maharashtra who arrived here on Sunday.

As per a statement, Secretary Tourism Rigzian Sampheal welcomed the 30-member delegation here at Tourist Reception Center Nowgam where from they were taken to prime tourist resort Pahalgam.

Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani, SSP Enforcement Amarjit Singh, Deputy Director Registration Syed Shabir Ahmad, Deputy Director Publicity Riyaz Ahmad Shah, Deputy Director Recreation Sarfaraz Mohammad, Assistant Director Publicity Dr. Javid Rehman and other senior officers of the department were also present at the TRC, Nowgam.

Secretary Tourism interacted with the delegates and apprised them about the tourism products of the State. He urged them to promote J&K as the prime tourist destination of the country.

Prominent among the delegates include Sudhir Patel who is President of Maharashtra Tour Operators Association (MTOA), Atul Mohile Secretary MTOA, Vishvajeet Patil of Raja Rani Travels, Prabhubhai Heena Travels, Satishbhai of Pooja Holidays and other members of MTOA.

The tour operators were shown different tourist attractions at Pahalgam and also had an interaction with the local travel and hospitality sector in the evening.

Secretary Tourism said the FAM trip is a part of department's promotional campaign, which will help promote the State's prime destinations and also give local travel and hospitality sector a networking opportunity with these leading tour operators from Maharashtra.

On the second day on Monday, the tour operators will visit tourist places in Srinagar including Tulip Garden and in the evening will have another interaction with the travel and hospitality sector here at the Tourism Directorate office.

On the third day on Tuesday, the delegation will visit Gulmarg and enjoy its beauty. The group will leave back on Wednesday from Gulmarg.

A week earlier, the department organised FAM trip for the representatives of leading media houses from Maharashtra.

Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani said Maharashtra is one of the main markets for the J&K where from tourists come in large numbers.

The department had organised a grand J&K Tourism Conclave on March 25 in Mumbai where Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmad Ganai was the chief guest. He had announced that the FAM tour for the media persons and also for the leading tour operators the State will be organised to make them aware of the State's tourism products and also promote them.

Vishvajeet Patil of Raja Rani Travels thanked the department of tourism for this FAM trip.

"Kashmir is the number of destination in India. During summer when there is a lot of heat in Indian plains we get a big chunk of business for Kashmir. It is very essential for us to visit Kashmir and know how things are here and what tourism infrastructure is in place to promote them," said Patil.