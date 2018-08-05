30 hurt in Pahalgam during militant's funeral

Shafat MirPahalgam (Anantnag), Aug 04:
Around 30 people including 15 police men were injured during day-long clashes in the native village of Arif Ahmed Mir, a slain Lashkar militant, who was among the five militants killed in encounter with forces in Shopian on Saturday.
Arif, a resident of Yannar village in Pahalgam area of Anantnag district, had joined Lashkar-e-Toiba on July 28 this year.
As the word about his killing spread in the native village, thousands of men, women and youth hit the roads triggering clashes with the forces.
As per officials at Sub District Hospital (SDH) Sallar, 15 locals were brought to the hospital with pellet injuries.
As per local sources, army's RR men snatched identity cards of several local youth and attendants of patients at SDH Sallar.
"Our fifteen boys sustained injuries after being hit with stones. We exercised maximum restraint in containing the situation,” said a police official.
Meanwhile, thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of the slain militant at his native place Yanner. Three back-to-back funeral prayers were held.