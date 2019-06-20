30 electric buses to hit City roads soon

June 20, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

District admin seeks suggestions from public for route planning

District administration Srinagar has sought suggestions from general public regarding the allotment of routes to newly electric buses in the city.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Choudhary said 30 new electric buses will hit Srinagar roads soon and suggestions for route plan are being sought from the public.

“A small beginning. 30 new electric buses to hit #Srinagar roads. More to follow. RTA will allot routes next week. Suggestions welcome, (sic),” Choudhary tweeted.

However, a senior official at Jammu and Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation (JKSRTC) said the electric buses are yet to cross the Banihal tunnel and in coming days the buses will reach Srinagar.

“Out of 20 buses sanctioned for Srinagar, 14 have reached Chanderkot and rest four buses will reach here in the coming days,” he said.

Regarding route suggestions, the official said buses are yet to reach and roads in the city are in dilapidated condition. He said charging points for these buses are under process.

Managing Director JKSRTC, Bilal Ahmad said the electric buses will hit the city roads soon. “We have completed all the formalities.”

Earlier in May this year, trial for electric buses was held in Jammu city. The government had purchased 40 electric buses under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme of the Central Government.

Under this scheme both summer and winter capitals will get 20 buses each including charging points. The buses can accommodate 30 to 32 passengers at a time.