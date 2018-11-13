3 youth injured in B’la lockup

It was a scuffle between inmates: Police
They consumed poisonous substance: Family
Noor ul HaqBaramulla, Nov 12:
Three youth were injured after they had a scuffle inside a lockup in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday. Police said the youth were injured after they fought with each other in the lock up in Baramulla. Police said the trio was in the lock up and under proper remand from court. The injured youth were referred to district hospital Baramulla for immediate treatment. A medical official said that the trio was treated at the hospital and are stable now. “They were discharged after initial treatment,” he said. The family of one of the youth said that all the three were called by police 10 days ago from their home and held in police custody.
The mother of one of the youth Zeeshan-ul-Islam said that police was “harassing them again and again on flimsy charges.”
“Today morning we (aunt of another youth & me) went to police station and asked them to release the boys. We saw them (youth) in an unconscious state and found a phenyl bottle lying inside the lock up. Later on they were shifted to hospital by the police. The boys had apprehensions that they will be lodged under PSA and had consumed some oral substance,” she said. A top police official, however, termed it as a rumour and reiterated that the youth were injured in a scuffle.
“Some stone pelter committing suicide inside lock up in Baramulla Police Station is just a rumour. Three stone pelters locked up and under proper remand from court fought with each other and got injured. They were given medical aid in DH Baramulla and are stable,” the police official said
Superintendent district hospital Baramulla, Syed Masood confirmed the incident and said, "No poisonous substance was consumed by the youth. They had fought with each other inside the lock up," he said.
According to the families, the youth were earlier arrested for their involvement in stone pelting in 2012-13 and were released on amnesty because they were minors at that time.