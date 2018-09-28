3 years on, TRC Grade Separator awaits completion

Mufti Sayeed laid its foundation in 2015, ERA says will complete flyover in 2019
Musaib MehrajSrinagar, Sep 26:
It has been almost three years after the Late Chief Minister of J&K, Mufti Muhammad Sayeed laid the foundation stone of flyover (Grade Separator) at Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) Junction in the summer capital on December 22, 2015 but the developmental project has only witnessed missed deadlines.
The incomplete project marred by official apathy only presents a sorry state of affairs as people are facing more hardships. The grade separator was aimed to overcome congestion and never-ending traffic snarls on one of the busiest routes in city centre under ADB (Asian Development Bank) funding by J&K Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA). The two-lane Grade Separator is supposed to function in one direction from Sonwar to Lal Chowk, with one limb for MA Road-bound traffic.
The project has missed several deadlines over the period of time and now the authorities are trying to complete the project by December 2018.
Even after the directions passed by the Divisional Commissioner to work in double shifts, the whole project won’t get complete by 2018 and the work is likely to be over by May 2019.
With the project being identical to Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover in terms of sluggish pace of work, few meters of TRC flyover would thus take three and a half years to complete making the situation worse.
Chief Executive Officer, Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA), Satish Razdan said, “We are with December 2018 deadline in mind so we will try to complete the project by end of this year. But few things like macadamization, blacktopping won’t be done because of the winter season.”
Razdan said the remaining work will be done in May 2019. Replying to a query regarding delay in completion of the project he said there were some major reasons like the 2016 unrest that hit several projects in the state and consumed enough time.
The project was supposed to be completed in December 2016.
Meanwhile, locals, roadside vendors at TRC are anguished over the lackadaisical approach of the authorities as they believe the project has made their lives ‘miserable.’
“Our health has degraded over the years. There was no need of a flyover at this junction. All they should have done is the road widening as the place used to serve as a tourist spot,” said Abdul Rahman Malik, a roadside vendor.
He said the road is in shambles here and the pedestrians are not able to walk. The condition is such that accidents have become common because of these roads.
Houseboat Owners Association is also up in arms against the authorities for ‘defacing’ the site.
“Government here is trying to make everything concrete; they don’t have aesthetic sense. A number of Chinars have been cut down here for the flyover thus ruing the natural asset,” said President Houseboat Owners Association.
