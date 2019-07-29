3 years on, government yet to rehabilitate Athwajan stone quarry owners

July 29, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Rehabilitation process on, 90% work completed: District Mineral Officer

Three years have passed but the government is yet to rehabilitate the Athawajan stone quarry owners, which has rendered scores of families jobless.

In 2016, the state government imposed a blanket ban on mining activities in Athwajan area of Pantha Chowk, where scores of families were earning livelihood in stone quarries.

A delegation of stone quarry owners told Rising Kashmir that despite being promised rehabilitation by the government the things have remained unchanged on the ground.

They said around 800-900 families have been rendered jobless by putting a blanket ban on stone quarries in Athwagan was a disaster for the owners.

Ghulam Nabi Rather, a quarry owner said they were promised by the government to be rehabilitated at Aaripora Zeewan but nothing has been done so far.

Around 180 stone quarries were operating at the site and were providing employment opportunities to hundreds of local youth, he said, adding that after the ban the site was converted into a public park, which is yet to be completed.

“After the ban was imposed, the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir was directed by the then Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti to relocate the quarry holders on immediate basis,” Rather said.

He said the Divisional Administration had identified a site at Aaripora Zewan which comprises of 16.40 hectares of state land for rehabilitation. The mining plan was carried out by the Geology and Mining Department.

According to stone quarry owners, the road to the site was also constructed by the government. The budget for that road was approximately forty lakh rupees released by the divisional administration.

The group said after completion of rehabilitation policy, the government has failed to hand over the ‘promised’ land to the affected families.

Another local Abdul Majeed Bhat said the site has been used by the government forces as the administration has failed to get NOCs (No Objection Certificates) from the concerned departments.

“Now the Forest and Wildlife Departments are claiming the site but one fails to understand why these departments did not raise any issue when the road was being constructed,” Bhat questioned.

In November 2018, the Divisional Commissioner called a meeting in which the concerned departments were asked to prepare NOCs within a week.

Divisional Commissioner, Baseer Ahmad Khan said the matter will be resolved soon. “We will look into the matter and it will be resolved soon,” Khan said.

District Mineral Officer (DFO) Srinagar, Department of Geology and Mining, Abdul Rashid Bhat told Rising Kashmir that they have completed 90% of the work.

“Within two months, the site will be handed over to the affected stone quarry owners,” he said.