3 weeks on, Karnah in complete darkness

Karnah, Mar 02 :
Remote tehsil Karnah of North Kashmir's Kupwara district is reeling under darkness from last three weeks after 33 KV lines from Arampora Sopore through Sadhna top to Karnah suffered damage due to heavy snowfall.
Every year during winters when the entire area is covered by snow and temperatures are sub zero, the people of this remote area literally live in dark ages due to non-availability of electricity and other basic things.
"There is no rebate in charging of monthly tariff from the consumers but electricity supply suspended mostly during winter,” Abdul Qayoom, a local resident said.
“It is long pending demand of local to remove single electricity pole system at Sadhna top and erect a big tower so that power supply during winters is not effected but nobody is paying heed to our pleas and politician are only interested in vote bank,” another local resident, Muhammad Naseem said.
Meanwhile, Assistant Executive Engineer Power Development Department (PDD) Mohd Ashraf while talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS) said due to heavy snowfall at Sadhna top half kilometer, 33 KV line got damaged.
He said it will take almost a week to restore the electricity in case the weather improves. (KNS)