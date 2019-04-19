3 Ways to Give Your Term Plan More Power

April 19, 2019 |

Having an online term insurance plan in your financial portfolio is a smart decision. If you have a poorly constructed financial plan or one that doesn’t have term insurance as a fail-safe, the chances are that your family may feel vulnerable in the wake of an eventuality.

On the other hand, when you buy term insurance online, you are easily able to fortify your preparedness against the uncertainties of life and secure your family’s dreams and future goals.

Primarily, a term insurance plan helps replace the lost income and helps your family tackle any financial contingency. That said, there are ways through which you can raise the bar when it comes toimproving the existing term insurance plan.

Popular term insurance plans from Future Generali and other reputable insurers offer add-ons to help extend your term cover protection over accidental disabilities, critical illnesses and loss of income.

Overall, therefore, you can choose between the available rider options to give more power to your term plan.

What is a Rider?

Ridersare additional benefits that can be chosen alongside your existing term plan at a nominal extra cost. These riders come into play under specific conditions and make sure that your loved ones continue to stay protected under the plan, with an additional financial cover.

Given the fact that the add-on cover is over and above the sum assured from the term plan, these additional riders can help enhance the term plan benefits to secure your family’s financial future.

Accidental Death Benefit Rider

This rider helps cover the possibility of your untimely demise due to an accident. In case of additional death, therefore, the rider benefit ensures that the beneficiary/nominee receives anadditional amount, over and above theterm plan benefit.

Overall, these extra payouts are useful to your loved ones who must face life after the sudden loss.

Accidental Disability Rider

The accidental disability rider offers to provideadditional financial cover, in case you suffer disability due to an accident.If you are left disabled after a crash, you could lose your regular income.

This rider,hence, helps fill-in the deficit by either waiving off any further premiums or paying you an income every month for a specific period.

3.Critical Illness Rider

By adding the critical illness rider, you receive additional financial support and benefits, if you are diagnosed with a critical illness, which requires long-term hospitalisation.

This rider, therefore, is useful as it helps provide for a significant chunk of your medical treatment expenses.You can choose to easethe financial burden of treatment with either a lump sum or a staggered payout of the benefits.

If Term Plan is Your Armour, the Riders Are Your Shield!

In today’s fast-paced lifestyle, where you barely get time for yourself, it mayget hard to take care of your health.In all such cases, therefore, it is somewhat reassuring to know that your loved ones and yourself, are protected with a comprehensive online term insurance plan.

While a pure life insurance policyhelps ensurethat your family receivesfinancial support in the form of a large sum assured, there are specific optionsthat can help you get more out of your plan. These rideroptions are available alongside your parent policy and can be included in your insurance plan after paying a small additional payment.