3-tier security for Jan 26 function

The three-tier security apparatus has been put in place at Sher-e-Kashmir (SK) cricket stadium at Sonawar in Srinagar for smooth conduct of January 26 function.
The security has been tightened in entire Srinagar city. The road stretch from Sonawarupto Ram MunshiBaghhas been made out of bound for travellers as the vehicle movement on the road has been restricted by police for January 26.
The frisking operations and patrolling was intensified in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley today.
“There will be three-tier security deployment at SK stadium, where the main function of January 26 will be held, to ensure peaceful conduct of the function,” said a security officer.
The venue is under constant surveillance of forces as CCTVs have been installed in and around it to keep watch on the suspicious movement, said a source.
The main venue would have multiple entry and exit points, equipped with CCTVs, for VVIPs, officials and general participants.
Governor’s Advisor Khursheed Ahmad Ganaiwouldtake salute at the parade and unfurl the tri-colour at SK cricket Stadium tomorrow.
Sources said mobile security checkpoints have been established outside the main venue to keep vigil on suspicious movements.
The forces were conducting searches of vehicles and commuters at entry and exit points of the city.
The forces will press into service the quad copter dronesfitted with camerasfor area mapping and surveillance around the SK cricket stadium, sources said.
Earlier, forces had tested the quad copter drones during an area domination operation at city centre LalChowk following grenade attacks by militants in Srinagar.
A contingent of forces, sources said, would also remain deployed at Sulaiman hill as a security measure to prevent any possible entry of militants from there.
The police and paramilitary CRPF men were also frisking people and checking vehicles at highways and major flashpoints in north and south Kashmir to prevent militant attacks.
“The elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure peaceful functions on January 26 across the Valley,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir SwayamParkashPani told Rising Kashmir.
Police has also restricted movement from Sonwar to Ram MunshiBagh due to security concerns.
Police has asked the motorists intending to travel from South Kashmir, PanthaChowk towards City Centre to adopt Bypass road stretch and vice versa.
