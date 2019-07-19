3 suffer burn injuries in Mendhar

July 19, 2019 | NAZIM ALI MANHAS

A 35-year-old woman, her minor son and another person suffered burn injuries in a fire triggered by a gas leak in a house at Salwah area of Mendhar in Poonch district.

The injured person identified as Rashid Ahmed S/o Hakam Din 35 , Zahir Ahmed s /o Altaf Ahmed 13 and Tazeem Akther w/o Altaf Ahmed 35, all residence of village salwah in Mendhar.

Block Medical officer Mendhar Dr Parvaiz Ahmed Khan while confirming said that

Mohd Rashid has received about 70% burn while as Tazeem Akthter has received more than 70 percent burn and Zahir Ahmed received more than 50 percent burn.

He further said that in view of serious condition all are referred to Government Medical college hospital Jammu burn ward for specialized treatment.

