3 students missing from Mohra Madarsa

Nazim Ali ManhasMendhar:
Three students from Mohra Bachai Madarsa Mohib-ul-Islam (Doband) on Saturday went missing under mysterious circumstances, officials said.
The missing students have been identified as Saqib Ali Khan, Abrar Hussain and Parvaz Ahmed Mohra Bachai. All the three hail from Mohra Bachai.
Officials said that all missing students are minor and went missing after Namaz Fazar from the madarsa. Police has taken cognizance in this regard and search has been started to trace the trio.
Alam being subjected to political vendetta: ML
Shifted back to Jammu’s Kot Balwal jail
Srinagar: Muslim League Jammu and Kashmir today alleged that its incarcerated chairman, Masarat Aalam Bhat, was being subjected to political vendetta.
According to statement issued here, Bhat was today brought from Kot Bhalwal Jail, Jammu to Srinagar for the hearing.
League Chairman Masrat Aalam was produced in Forest Court where after hearing the arguments; the judge fixed the next hearing of the said case on 2018 /10/16. After hearing, the Masrat was taken back to Kotbalwal Jail Jammu, League Spokesman Sajad Ayobi said. “Govt sets new policies and methods for his continued imprisonment under baseless cases, which is worst kind of human rights violation and is highly condemnable,” the spokesperson said. “Government is deliberately doing it under a plan so that he is not released by the court.”
He said Govt instead of honoring court orders are ignoring all norms and rules. “Alam is being subjected to political vendetta.” “Prolonging the illegal detention of Masarrat showed their frustration.”
League Spokesman appealed the rights-defender bodies including the Red Cross and Human Rights Watch to take the note of the “worst political revenge against Masrat Aalam and illegal detention by the government and asked them “to play their role.