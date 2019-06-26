3 students killed, driver among four injured in Ramban road mishap

June 26, 2019 | Tahir Mushtaq

At least three students were killed and four others wounded critically, while another is missing when a vehicle lost control and fell into River Chenab in this hilly district.

Police said that the road mishap occurred when a driver lost control over the vehicle on Karol-Kumet link road.

“The vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into 100 meters away into Chenab River,” said police quoting the eyewitnesses.

Police said that the rescue operation as launched immediately and the injured were rushed to the District Hospital Ramban for treatment. Three of them were referred to the GMC Jammu Hospital for specialized treatment.

Meanwhile, three students who were rescued from the mighty river were shifted to the District Hospital Ramban were pronounced as brought dead. One of the body of a 17-year-old boy could not be fished out from the river, said the police citing reports of rescue team.

Police have identified deceased persons as Gaurav Singh (16) son of Manmohan Singh, Manjit Singh (7) son of Lehar Singh and Pooja Devi (15) daughter of Pardeep.

The injured have been identified as driver Manmohan Singh (50) son of Shiv Saran, Shatrupa (10) daughter of Pardeep, Kamlesha Kumari (15) daughter of Dharam Singh and Jyoti Devi (13) daughter of Pradeep, while Ajay Singh (17) son Manmohan Singh is missing when the last report came in.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner, Ramban Showkat Aijaz Bhat and SSP, Ramban, Anita Sharma, SSP, Traffic NH, JS Johar, ADDC, Nawab Din, ADC, Dr. Basharat Hussain and various other officers visited in district hospital Ramban and enquired about health of injured .

Deputy Commissioner was briefed by the doctors about the health condition of the victims and the treatment being provided to them. He directed the hospital administration to extend best-possible treatment to the injured for early recovery.