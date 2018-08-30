About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

3 stone crushers sealed in Jammu

Published at August 30, 2018 12:33 AM 0Comment(s)123views


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu:

 A team of Geology and Mining Department comprising of Joint Director, Deputy Director (MS), District Mineral Officer and Assistant Mining Engineer, Jammu has sealed 03 Stone Crushers which were operating illegally in Tawi river bed.

According to an official, the sealing was done in presence of Magistrate and Police. The Stone Crushers so sealed were extracting minor minerals during odd hours in river Tawi bed downstream 4th bridge which is completely banned by the J&K High Court.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top