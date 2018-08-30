3 stone crushers sealed in Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
A team of Geology and Mining Department comprising of Joint Director, Deputy Director (MS), District Mineral Officer and Assistant Mining Engineer, Jammu has sealed 03 Stone Crushers which were operating illegally in Tawi river bed.
According to an official, the sealing was done in presence of Magistrate and Police. The Stone Crushers so sealed were extracting minor minerals during odd hours in river Tawi bed downstream 4th bridge which is completely banned by the J&K High Court.