3 SMC corporators join PDP

May 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Three corporators from Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Saturday joined Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in presence of senior PDP leadership.

According to the party spokesman, the new entrants are Haji Mohammad Ashraf Bhat of Ward 51, Fancy Jan of Ward 31 and Ruqaya Gulzar of ward 19. Welcoming them into the party fold, PDP’s Srinagar District President and MLC Mohammad Khurshid Alam termed their entry into the party fold reflection of Mehbooba Mufti’s earnest efforts and pro-people agenda of the PDP.

Senior PDP leaders who were present on the occasion include Noor Mohammad Sheikh, Muntazir Mohi-ud-din, Abdul Hameed Kosheen, Dr Ali Mohammad, Aijaz Ahmad Rather and several others.