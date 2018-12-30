3 Saturdays, 3 gunfights

Javid SofiPulwama, Dec 29:
The last three Saturdays of December saw three gunfights in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district during which 13 militants, seven civilians and an Army man were killed.
Saturday, December 15, turned melancholic for Pulwama residents for they had to shoulder the coffins of seven youth who were killed during clashes during a gunfight in Sirnoo village.
Three militants including an Army deserter, Zahoor Ahmad Thokar and an Army man were killed that Saturday while around three dozen civilians were left injured in clashes.
Next Saturday, December 22, six militants were killed in Arampora village of Tral.
Of the killed militants, one Solaha Muhammad Akhoon was a close associate and Deputy Chief of Zakir Musa.
That Saturday proved dreadful for Dadsara villagers as among the six killed militants, four belonged to the nearby mohalla of Dadsara.
Two among them, Umar Ramzan Mir and Rouf Ahmad Mir were close friends, who dropped out of school in 10th standard to join militant ranks on the same date.
They were killed the same day and later buried side by side.
Next Saturday, December 29 saw four JeM militants getting killed at Hajin Payeen village of Pulwama.
Around 30 civilians were left Injured in clashes which erupted near the gunfight site.