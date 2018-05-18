About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

3 rifles go missing from Dalgate police post

Published at May 18, 2018 02:58 AM


3 rifles go missing from Dalgate police post

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, May 17:

 Three weapons went missing from a police post at Dalgate in the heart of the Srinagar City Thursday evening.
IGP Kashmir Range S P Pani said three rifles had gone missing from the police post outside a hotel Hill Skirt at Buchwara in Dalgate.
“We are investigating as to how these weapons went missing,” Pani said.
Meanwhile, official sources said two of the four policemen posted at police post guarding the hotel Hill Skirt were being questioned while two others had also been summoned.
However, the police did not rule out the possibility of militants having decamped with the rifles when the police personnel had gone to offer Magrib prayers.
The incident comes a day after militants decamped with service rifle from a policeman at the University of Kashmir.

 

