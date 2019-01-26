3 prison personnel conferred President’s Medal

DG’s Prison Medal awarded to 2 Superintendent Jails, 8 others
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 25:
Three Prison personnel have been awarded prestigious President’s Correctional Service Medal for Meritorious Service.
Abdul Razak Malla, Assistant Superintendent presently Incharge District Jail Leh, Mohinder Singh Assistant Superintendent, Sub Jail Hiranagar and Yog Raj Head Warder, Central Jail Jammu (Kotbhalwal) are among the recipients.
All these officials have risen from the rank of warders due to their hard work, dedication and extra ordinary performance in the field and were thus recommended/nominated by the State Government for the said award.
Meanwhile, 10 officers and officials have also been awarded Director General’s Prison Medal for their consistent and outstanding performance in their duty/job by the J&K Prison Department. They include Superintendent Jails Ms Saba Shawl, presently posted as Principal Institute of Correctional Services Mishriwalla Jammu, ShriMushtaq Ahmad Malla Superintendent District Jail Kathua, Pharmacist Sh. ShubanLalBhat, District Jail Jammu, Headwarders Sh. Ashok Kumar of Sub Jail Hiranagar & Sh. Manjeet Singh District Jail Jammu, SG Warder Sh. Pawan Kumar of District Jail Udhampur and Prison Warders MohdHussain, Sub Jail Reasi, Bilal Ahmad Khan and AltafHussain both from Central Jail Srinagar and Shri Kulbir Singh of Direction Office. The award carries cash reward as well as commendation certificate.
Director General of Police, Sh. Dilbag Singh, IPS who also holds the charge of Director General Prisons congratulated all the officers/officials for their achievement and hoped that this will boost their morale and will also serve as a beacon light for the others to follow.