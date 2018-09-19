3 panchayat ghars damaged in south Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsPulwama:
Partial damages were caused to three panchayat ghars at three different places in south Kashmir's Pulwama and Shopian districts since Monday evening after unknown persons attempted to set them on fire.
A police official said unknown persons attempted to set on fire a panchayat ghar at Nazeenpora village in Shopian district on Monday evening.
He said the panchayat house suffered partial damage in the fire before it was doused by the locals.
"The fire caused damage to windows and roof," the official said.
The official said unknown persons also attempted to set on fire two panchayat ghars at a Drabgama village of Pulwama and Nagbal village of Tral town.
He said minor damaged were caused to two panchayat houses in the fire incident.
The official said police have registered a case and launched investigation to nab the miscreants.