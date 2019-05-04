3 Palestinians killed in Gaza after 2 Israeli troops wounded

May 04, 2019 | AFP/Press Trust of India

Three Palestinians, including two Hamas militants, were killed by Israeli military action in the Gaza Strip Friday, authorities in the enclave said, after Israel said two of its troops were wounded in a shooting on the border.

One of the Palestinians was shot dead during clashes along the frontier while two Hamas fighters were killed in an air strike, the health ministry in Gaza said.

The Israeli army said the air strike was in retaliation for the shooting incident on the border that left its troops wounded.

The Gaza ministry named the men killed in the air strike as Abdullah Abu Mallouh, 33 and Alaa al-Bubli, 29, while the man killed in the clashes was named as 19-year-old Raid Abu Teer.

The Israeli military said it had hit a base belonging to Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas after shots were fired at its forces along the border.

Hamas confirmed the two men killed in the air strike were members of its military wing and pledged to respond to what it called an "Israeli aggression."

The Israeli army said "one trooper was moderately injured, and another was lightly injured" when they came under fire during renewed protests.

An army spokeswoman said around 5,200 Palestinians had taken part in the demonstrations throughout the day.

Palestinians have participated in often violent demonstrations along the Gaza border for more than a year, calling on Israel to ease its crippling blockade of the enclave.

At least 268 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the protests began in March 2018, the majority along the border.

Two Israeli troops have been killed in that period. Israel accuses Hamas of using the protests as cover to carry out attacks. Hamas and Israel have fought three wars since 2008.

