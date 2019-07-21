3 of family among 4 killed in Ramban accident

July 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Four persons including three members of a family were killed and two others critically injured on Saturday after their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a 500-ft-deep gorge in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The accident occurred near Binjoni area of Senabati when the vehicle was returning from SharvadharYatra (PogalParistan), a police official said.

While Surjeet Singh (50) and his wife Koshalia Devi died on spot, their daughter Neelam Devi (20) and another person succumbed to injuries in a hospital, he said.

The condition of two others is stated to be critical and they are undergoing treatment at the hospital, he added.

A mud house also suffered extensive damages after the vehicle hit it while rolling down.

However, the inmates escaped unhurt.