3 notorious drug peddlers slapped with PSA in Sopore

July 29, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Police claimed to have booked three notorious drug peddlers under Public Safety Act (PSA) in Sopore township of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday.

A police spokesman said that five more names have been recommended for action under the Public Safety Act for their involvement of supplying narcotic drugs to youth of the area.

He identified the drug peddlers as Dawood Ahmed Kaloo son of Abdul Aziz Kaloo resident of Sofi Hamam Sopore and Aijaz Ahmed Najaz son of Ghulam Din Najar resident of Mumkak Sopore against whom a case stands registered in police station Sopore with FIR No. 135/2019. While as a case stands registered against another drug peddler Haroon Rashid Bhat son of Abdul Ahad Baht, a resident of Chankhan area at Police Station Amargrah.

Station House Officer Sopore, Azim Iqbal said that the trio were involved in many cases under the NDPS Act pertaining to the recovery of illegal drugs from their possession.