3 more matches played

Rising Kashmir NewsKreeri:
In the ongoing ‘Shaheed Syed Shujaat Bukhari Memorial (SSSBM) Football League 7v7’, being organized by Al Murad Sports Club Kreeri, three matches were played on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday respectively at Higher Secondary School ground Kreeri.
In the recent match played on Thursday, Rising Star Wagub clashed with Dukes of Watergam in which Rising Star won the match by 4-2 goals. The goal scorers from Rising Star were Shahid with 3 goals and Shafkat managed to score lone goal.
In another match played on Wednesday, Green Land Kreeri collided with Eternal Hunters B in which Green Land defeated Hunters by 2-1 goals.
On Tuesday, Andergam Football Club faced Wtergam Football Club in which Andergam FC outplayed Watergam by 3-0 goals.
The league which kicked off on 6th August 2018, is being organized with an objective to commemorate Founder and Editor-in-Chief Rising Kashmir, Shaheed Dr. Syed Shujaat Bukhari.