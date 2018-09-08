About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Shaheed Syed Shujaat Bukhari Memorial Football League

3 more matches played

Published at September 08, 2018 01:54 AM 0Comment(s)216views


Rising Kashmir News

Kreeri:

In the ongoing ‘Shaheed Syed Shujaat Bukhari Memorial (SSSBM) Football League 7v7’, being organized by Al Murad Sports Club Kreeri, three matches were played on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday respectively at Higher Secondary School ground Kreeri.
In the recent match played on Thursday, Rising Star Wagub clashed with Dukes of Watergam in which Rising Star won the match by 4-2 goals. The goal scorers from Rising Star were Shahid with 3 goals and Shafkat managed to score lone goal.
In another match played on Wednesday, Green Land Kreeri collided with Eternal Hunters B in which Green Land defeated Hunters by 2-1 goals.
On Tuesday, Andergam Football Club faced Wtergam Football Club in which Andergam FC outplayed Watergam by 3-0 goals.
The league which kicked off on 6th August 2018, is being organized with an objective to commemorate Founder and Editor-in-Chief Rising Kashmir, Shaheed Dr. Syed Shujaat Bukhari.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top