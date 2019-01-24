3 more die of swine flu, toll rises to 15

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Jan 23:
Three more patients died of swine flu at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura, taking the death toll to 15 this season.
Doctors at SKIMS told Rising Kashmir that two patients died on Tuesday while another patient lost battle to the seasonal virus last week.
All of them had been tested positive for H1N1 flu.
With death of three more patients, the death toll due to swine flu this year has risen to fifteen this season.
Of the 15 death, 13 were reported at SKIMS and two at SMHS hospital.
Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan said since September this season they have tested 1400 samples in twin laboratories.
“Out of them, 273 samples were found positive and 66 patients were admitted in the hospital,” he said.
Jan said 47 swine flu patients have been discharged after undergoing treatment in the hospital.
He said at present six patients are undergoing treatment in the hospital.
This seasons’ first death due to H1N1 flu was reported at SKIMS in first week of October when a man from Shopian died.
Director SKIMS, Dr Omar Javid Shah said there is a possibility of the virus in the peak season and it will end after an improvement in the cold.
“A team of experts is monitoring the situation and taking care of cases,” he said.
Shah said there was no need to panic as such infections were common during winters.
“The virus is under control. Majority of deaths were among patients with comorbidities. The deaths as compared to the previous season are less this year,” he said.