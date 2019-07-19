3 months on, Tourism Deptt yet to restore musical fountains in Dal Lake

July 19, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Fountains will be re-opened within a week: Director SKICC

Tourism Department Kashmir has failed to restore the much-hyped musical fountains inside the Dal Lake.

The musical fountain and laser show was running every day after 7 pm in the rear lawns of Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), on Dal banks.

The project was aimed to attract both tourists and locals but soon after its start; it was closed by the authorities citing technical problems. It has been three months now but the fountain has not been restarted.

It was the first of its kind project started in Kashmir valley and was thrown open for people in April this year. During evenings, the musical fountain used to attract huge crowd.

According to a senior official at the Tourism Department wishing anonymity said the laser fountain was temporarily stopped as there were no safety precautions in place.

“We were getting huge crowds every evening, and it was impossible for us to take care of everyone. The lake is deep enough and it could have been risky as proper planning was not in a place,” the official said.

The official said the project has been completed at the cost of Rs 6 crore under the Prime Minister’s Developmental Programme (PMDP) scheme, and shall be restarted soon for general public.

For first 15 days, the entry was free for everyone but unfortunately, it was functional only for 5-6 days. The musical fountain used to run three times for 15 minutes each after 7 pm.

Muhammad Yawar, a tourist said the government should restart the musical fountain as it used to look beautiful.

“It is the peak tourism season in Kashmir, and they should make it functional as soon as possible,” he said adding that he had video clips of the fountain when it was inaugurated by the government.

Director Tourism Kashmir, Nisar Ahmad Wani said the project is being monitored by its SKICC wing.

Director SKICC, Javed Humayun Bakshi told Rising Kashmir that they are going to reopen the musical fountain within a week.

He said they were witnessing huge rush of people and the space was very limited. Due to lack of seating arrangement, it had become risky during evenings as people gather with no precautions in place, Bakshi said adding that they have now increased the seating capacity. “We have prepared restriction zones to avoid unwanted incidents during evenings,” he said.

“The entry fee for locals and tourists will be 50 rupees, 25 rupees for students, minors and there will be free entry for specially-abled persons,” he said.