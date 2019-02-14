3-month-old girl dies of ‘negligence’ in Bandipora hospital

Police registers case; people demand action against MS
Rising Kashmir NewsBandipora:
Three-month-old girl has died of “medical negligence” in north Kashmir’s district Bandipora after—she was administered a vaccine in absence of expert doctors on Wednesday morning.
Earlier on February 8, a 60-year-old patient Ghulam Rasool Shergojri, 60, a resident of Quil Muqam area of Bandipora also died due to alleged negligence forced health administration to constitute a probe committee.
Locals accusing hospital administration of “negligence” and mismanagement have lashed out at the government after an alleged second case of mismanagement this month. They staged day long protest demanding action against the erring officials.
Though the police have booked many health officials following the compliant the enraged people have demanded stern action against the concerned BMO who according to them have failed to manage the affairs in the hospital for last one year
The second case of mismanagement and negligence came into light after a three-month-old baby girl Umayia Muzzafer daughter of Muzzafer Ahmed Najar resident of Gundpora Bandipora died immediately after she was administered a vaccine in child section of Bandipora hospital on Wednesday.
The family told Rising Kashmir that after a vaccine was administered to the child, she starting vomiting while on way to home. Later, she died. “There was only one doctor present in the hospital and the child was not given proper attention,” Ahmed said.
Following the incident, people staged the protest and accused concerned Block Medical Officer (BMO) of mismanagement and negligence. They said BMO was not present in the hospital. “Bandipora hospital has been turned into a mess, there is no system as everything is in hotchpotch," protesting people said.
Aggrieved people told Rising Kashmir that Mismanagement, routine negligence unavailability of necessary facilities at the hospital which caters to the needs of a large population of 30 villages; speak volumes about the government’s seriousness towards health issues.
"From last three years our hospital is in news for scams, sandals, and deceit," said Meraj Ahmed a local. People were part of the protest said that concerned BMO prefers private practice at his clinic rather attending duties at the hospital.
People attending patients while talking to Rising Kashmir said that situation had recently become worse due to mismanagement at the hospital.
Quoting officials locals said that a tainted medical officer is on the superintendent's chair who has handed over affairs to few clerks himself preferring his private clinic.
"The concerned BMO has failed to manage the hospital affairs due to reasons known to all, “said Mushtaq Ahmed flanked by protesting people in hospital premises. "A tainted officer facing charges of embezzlement in misusing the SNCU funds can't run the affairs, he is known for his incompetence and mismanagement" officials privy to Rising Kashmir said, adding" from last year after his joining hospital is facing is marred with growing instances of mismanagement and negligence"
Ever since the management has made noting of patients ID card number, their address, and mobile numbers, registration counter sees long queues of the patients especially women, they said.
Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Chuadary said that a probe into this matter has been ordered following the allegations of mismanagement. He said police have detained here health officials for questing regarding the issue. The case has been filed against the BMO and other officials under section 304IPC following the complaint.
Meanwhile officials in hospital said that an oral vaccine was administered to child which is not harmful in any case. They said vaccine was normally administrated and child was normal when she was discharged.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Bilquies said that child was normal after vaccine was administrated. "We are looking in the case besides knowing there no problem on part of hospital management" CMO said.