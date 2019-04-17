3-month-old body found in septic tank at SMHS hospital

April 17, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

Authorities at SMHS Hospital Srinagar have found a three-month-old decomposed body in a septic tank, near the emergency department, officials said.

A doctor at the hospital told The Rising Kashmir that the male body was found in an underground septic tank meant for sewage on Tuesday afternoon.

However, with the help of the police, the decomposed dead body was taken out.

An official at Kaksarai police station said they have taken cognizance of the incident and have started the investigation to know about how the body was there.

The decomposed body was taken to PCR and then back to GMC, Srinagar. The authorities at the medical college will conduct forensic test for which experts have been called in to help the police.

A police official said the body has been recovered but the identity is yet to be ascertained, saying that they are ascertaining the identity of the deceased.