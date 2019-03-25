3 missing Handwara boys traced in Srinagar

March 25, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The three missing boys from north Kashmir's Handwara area were traced from Srinagar city, a police official said on Monday.

He said a missing report was lodged at Police Station Vilgam in Handwara on Sunday, stating that three boys from the neighbouring village of Dohama were missing.

Accordingly, a case FIR No 17/2019 under relevant sections was registered in Police Station Vilgam and investigation was initiated, the official said.

"During the course of investigation, it surfaced that the missing trio along with the other friends had left their home for Handwara town. While the other friends came back to their homes, however these three didn't report back," he said.

Police spokesman said that searches were immediately launched and the the boys were traced out in Srinagar.

"They were safely brought back and have been handed over to their families after proper counseling," he said.