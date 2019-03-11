3 militants killed in Tral gunfight

March 11, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Three militants were killed in a gunfight with the government forces in Pinglish village of Tral area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday while a house in which militants were hiding suffered severe damages after it was set on fire.

Police said a crackdown was launched in Pinglish village of Tral area Sunday morning by the joint forces comprising Army's 42 Rashtriya Rifles, 180 battalion of CRPF, and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Police.

“Door-to-door searches were conducted around a cluster of houses since 10 am, and six hours later a search party came under militant fire from a residential house, which was returning leading to a gunfight," Police said. “Three militants were killed in the ensuing gunfight.”

He said the identity of the slain militants was being ascertained.

Locals said the government forces blasted the house in which the militants were hiding with explosives by after which it caught fire.

They said they saw plumes of smoke and flame raising high in air.

Locals said soon after the gunfight, clashes erupted near the bus stand in main town Tral where youth pelted stones and bricks at the government forces, who retailed firing teargas smoke shells.

The clashes subsided after some time.

Meanwhile, authorities snapped mobile internet services in the area.





